The '80s and '90s were the golden age of magazines, just before the eventual takeover of the digital age.

It wasn't just the headlines grabbing your eye; it was also the visuals. The magazine business was hugely competitive, and the real money was in the newsstands and magazine racks at the grocery store. Covers that demanded attention made all the difference.

Rolling Stone John Lennon and Yoko Ono Cover Getty loading...

The Rise and Fall of Magazine Cover Power

Consider Rolling Stone's final portrait of John Lennon with Yoko Ono or People's 1997 tribute to Princess Diana. In both cases, the covers went beyond the story, one symbolizing a culture shift, the other becoming a keepsake to be saved.

Obviously, the power of magazines has largely faded. According to Poynter, newsstand sales have plummeted from around 35% of the total circulation in the late 1970s to less than 10% in the early 2000s, and as low as 3% in 2023. With less attention to grab on newsstands, you could say that there's no longer a need to be hugely provocative when it comes to covers.

