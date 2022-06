Iconic's debut album, Second Skin is out now! Iconic features Michael Sweet (Stryper), Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake, Trans-Siberian Orchestra), Marco Mendoza (ex-The Dead Daisies, Journey, Thin Lizzy), Tommy Aldridge (Whitesnake, ex-Ozzy Osbourne), and Nathan James (Inglorious).

Second Skin is available on CD & LP and to stream on all digital music services.