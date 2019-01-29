Humble Pie’s Lost ‘Joint Effort’ Album Finally Getting Released

A Humble Pie album that's remained in the vaults since 1975 will finally be released next month.

Joint Effort comes out on Feb. 8, and finds the band recording in its own Clear Sounds studio between 1974 and 1975. But the album was ultimately rejected by their label at the time, A&M.

The LP's title reflects the work made by Steve Marriott and bassist Greg Ridley on a project outside of the band at the time. But after a stretch where Marriott unsuccessfully lobbied to be Mick Taylor's replacement in the Rolling Stones and the group saw its U.S. profile raised due to Eat It and Smokin', they reconvened with guitarist Dave Clempson and drummer Jerry Shirley.

In addition to never-before-heard originals, Joint Effort contains covers of songs recorded by the Beatles ("Rain"), Betty Wright ("Let Me Be Your Lovemaker") and James Brown ("Think"). The first two tracks eventually made their way onto Street Rats, the last album Humble Pie made with the classic lineup.

"Everything was so self-destructive at that point," Shirley recalled of that period. "Everybody was doing everything in a dozen different directions and nothing was getting done. ... Steve's way of dealing with things was buying an ounce of coke every other day and burying himself in his studio. When you've got nothing but carte blanche studio time and all the coke in the world, all you do is record."

Joint Effort is now available for pre-order on CD, digital or colored purple or white vinyl. The CD and vinyl versions come with full liner notes and rare photos. You can see the album's track listing below.

Humble Pie, 'Joint Effort' Track Listing

1. "Think"

2. "This Ol' World"

3. "Midnight of My Life"

4. "Let Me Be Your Lovemaker"

5. "Rain"

6. "Snakes & Ladders"

7. "Good Thing"

8. "A Minute of Your Time"

9. "Charlene"

10. "Think 2"