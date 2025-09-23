The Cars are releasing an expanded "Deluxe Edition" of their 1984 album, Heartbeat City, for its 40th anniversary, which took place last year.

The four-CD and one-LP set arrives on Oct. 31 with discs devoted to B-sides, remixes, alternate versions and a full live show from September 1984, six months after its release.

The Cars' fifth album became one of their most popular and biggest-selling LPs, reaching No. 3 on the strength of a pair of Top 10 singles, "You Might Think" and "Drive."

Like the band's second LP, Candy-O, released in 1979, Heartbeat City also reached No. 3 on the album chart, marking their highest-charting position. The album was certified four times platinum, and the influence of MTV at the time contributed to the Cars' successful commercial comeback that year.

"You Might Think" reached No. 7 on the chart thanks to a playful video that won the first MTV Video Music Award for Video of the Year, while also being nominated for five additional awards.

What's on the 40th Anniversary Edition of the Cars' 'Heartbeat City'?

The upcoming Deluxe Edition of Heartbeat City includes B-sides, remixes, early versions, demo recordings, alternate takes and early mixes of the album tracks "Stranger Eyes" and "It's Not the Night," and the singles "You Might Think," "Magic," "Drive," "Hello Again," "Why Can't I Have You" and the title track.

Many of the tracks are previously unreleased.

A live recording of an entire show from Houston's the Summit, which took place on Sept. 11, 1984, was originally released as a VHS and LaserDisc home video in 1985. This set is making its debut on CD and features songs from Heartbeat City, as well as classic hits like "Good Times Roll," "Just What I Needed" and "Let's Go."

You can see the track listing for the Deluxe Edition below.

The Cars, 'Heartbeat City (Deluxe Edition)' Track Listing

Disc One: Original Album

“Hello Again”

“Looking For Love”

“Magic”

“Drive”

“Stranger Eyes”

“You Might Think”

“It’s Not The Night”

“Why Can’t I Have You”

“I Refuse”

“Heartbeat City”

Disc Two

B-Sides & Remixes

“Breakaway”

“Hello Again” (Remix Version)

“Hello Again”

Early Versions & Demo Recordings

“Drive” (Demo)

Stranger Eyes (Early Version) *

“It’s Not The Night” (Early Version) *

“One More Time” (Early Version Of “Why Can’t I Have You”)

“Baby I Refuse” (Early Version Of “I Refuse”)

“Jacki” (Early Version Of “Heartbeat City”)

Alternate Versions

“Shooting For You” (First Version) *

“Shooting For You” (Re-Recorded Version) *

“Shooting For You” (Re-Recorded Version - Alternate Mix)

Disc Three: Bonus Tracks - Early Mixes

“Hello Again” (Early Mix) *

“Looking For Love” (Early Mix) *

“Magic” (Early Mix) *

“Drive” (Early Mix) *

“Stranger Eyes” (Early Mix) *

“You Might Think” (Early Mix) *

“It’s Not The Night” (Early Mix) *

“I Refuse” (Early Mix) *

“Heartbeat City” (Early Mix) *

“Breakaway” (Early Mix) *

“Shooting For You” (First Version - Early Mix) *

“Shooting For You” (Re-Recorded Version - Early Mix) *

Disc Four: Heartbeat City – Live (The Summit, Houston, TX – September 11, 1984)

“Hello Again”+

“It’s Not The Night”+

“Touch And Go”+

“Candy-O” *

“Good Times Roll”+

“Jimmy Jimmy”+

“Moving In Stereo”+

“Just What I Needed”+

“A Dream Away”+

“Cruiser”+

“Drive”+

“You Might Think”+

“My Best Friend’s Girl” *

“Magic”+

“Let’s Go”+

“Heartbeat City”+

“You’re All I’ve Got Tonight”+

* Previously Unreleased

+ Previously Unavailable on CD