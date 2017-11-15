Dave Grohl Joins Guns N’ Roses for ‘Paradise City’ in Tulsa

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl joined Guns N' Roses for "Paradise City," the closing song of their set last night (Nov. 14) at the BOK center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Below you will find the band's official Facebook stream of the song's first two minutes, as well as fan-shot footage of the entire performance and everybody raving about how much fun they had on Twitter. Be sure to stay for the big hugs and huge smiles the musicians exchange after saying their farewells to the crowd.

As singer Axl Rose noted while introducing his guest, Grohl "just happened to be in the neighborhood," as the Foo Fighters are scheduled to play the same venue tonight. (We'd venture that office managers in Tulsa are going to notice a dip in productivity from some of their cooler employees this week. Make sure the coffee machine's working properly, would be our advice.)

It's the second superstar team-up for Slash and company this past week. On Friday night (Nov. 10) in Houston, they welcomed ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons onstage to perform "Patience." Last month in New York City, pop star Pink joined them for the same song.

There are just seven dates left on Guns N' Roses' 2017 North American Not in This Lifetime... tour, which wraps up Wednesday, Nov. 29 at the Forum in Los Angeles. Earlier this week the group announced a six-week series of dates in Europe for the summer of 2018.

Guns N' Roses and Dave Grohl Perform "Paradise City"

Katarina Benzova

