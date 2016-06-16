Guns N’ Roses Name Chris Stapleton, Skrillex + More as Opening Acts

Next Thursday (June 23), Guns N' Roses will kick off a stadium tour of North America at Ford Field in Detroit. Today, they announced that any one of four acts -- Chris Stapleton, Billy Talent, the Cult and Skrillex -- will serve as the opening acts on seven of the 24 shows.

The band made the announcement via Twitter, embedding a video listing the acts with the dates and cities. Stapleton, one of country music's most critically acclaimed new acts, will appear on July 9 in Nashville, veteran Canadian punk rockers Billy Talent are slated to open on July 16 in Toronto, EDM star Skrillex will perform on Aug. 5 in Houston and the Cult have been given slots on four nights: July 27 in Atlanta, July 29 in Orlando, July 31 in New Orleans and Aug. 3 in Dallas.

As previously reported, Alice in Chains have been pegged to open the first five nights of the Not in This Lifetime... tour, which has brought Slash and Duff McKagan back into the fold for the first time since they left the band in the mid-'90s. Lenny Kravitz will open four shows, two at Gilette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. (July 19-20) and two at MetLife Stadium in E. Rutherford, N.J. (July 23-24).

The band has already played seven shows, including a warm-up night at the Troubadour in Los Angeles on April 1, a week before they played the brand new T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Shortly after they completed those dates, Axl Rose on a 12-city tour fronting AC/DC, where he filled in for Brian Johnson, who is dealing with a serious hearing problem. AC/DC and Rose will return to the U.S. for 10 shows beginning Aug. 27.

