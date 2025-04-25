Everybody has musical guilty pleasures – songs we happily revisit in the comfort of our home, but wouldn’t dare admit we own or stream.

We’ve previously looked back on some of the biggest guilty pleasures from the ‘70s and ‘80s, so we’re doing one final lap with songs from the ‘90s.

The era offered a real smorgasbord of guilty pleasure options. There were remnants from hair metal, emerging alternative acts taking bold (and sometimes strange) risks, curious career left turns by already well-known artists and still so many ballads.

Below, we’ve collected 20 Classic Guilty Pleasure Songs From the ‘90s. Remember, it’s OK to love these tunes, even if you’d rather pretend you don’t.

Def Leppard, “Let’s Get Rocked” (1992)

There’s a famous meme – taken from a 30 Rock scene – in which Steve Buschemi pretends to be a high school student by putting on a backwards hat and holding a skateboard over his shoulder. Def Leppard’s 1992 single “Let’s Get Rocked” feels like the musical embodiment of that meme. It’s lyrics about a teenager who refuses to do chores and instead wants to “get the rock outta here” feel contrived and disconnected coming from a bunch of rockers who were then in their 30s. Yet, it’s Def Leppard. These guys could fall out of bed and make a catchy tune. So as much as we want to hate “Let’s Get Rocked,” it’s too fun to completely dismiss. As such, it lands firmly in guilty pleasure territory.

Extreme, “More Than Words” (1991)

Most people will agree that “More Than Words” is a well-crafted song, perfectly balancing heartfelt emotion with an instantly recognizable melody. If anything, the tune achieved guilty pleasure status because the band was too good at achieving their goal. “More Than Words” resonated with so many listeners that it became a standard at high school proms, bar mitzvahs and weddings. But, as is so often the case, over-emotion and over-playing left people just plain over it. “More Than Words” has been relegated to the annals of romantic ballads, but that doesn’t stop us from revisiting it from time to time.

Chumbawumba, “Tubthumping” (1997)

Did you know Chumbawumba was a politically charged punk rock group? Probably not, considering U.S. audiences only know them for their lone American hit, 1997’s “Tubthumping.” Designed to celebrate the resilience of the common man, the song is best remembered for its defiant chorus: “I get knocked down, but I get up again / You’re never gonna keep me down.” Yet, when a song becomes so ubiquitous that overtakes pop culture, there’s often a strong response in the other direction. By 1998, “Tubthumping” was no longer cool and Chumbawumba was already being called a one-hit wonder.

Aerosmith, “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” (1998)

Aerosmith are unquestioned rock legends. Diane Warren is a hugely influential songwriter. It’s no surprise that their converging talents delivered a massive hit song. But is “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” actually good? That’s debatable, as the power ballad is heavy on the schmaltz. It’s fitting, then, that the song was recorded for Armageddon, a cinematic guilty pleasure from the era.

Divinyls, “I Touch Myself" (1990)

With its sleek sound and titillating chorus, the Divinyls’ “I Touch Myself” is an inescapable earworm. Released in November of 1990, the tune peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. Despite its popularity, we’re guessing soccer moms roll up the windows of their mini-vans before singing along. Much like the song’s subject matter, “I Touch Myself” is best enjoyed in private.

Santana, “Smooth” (1999)

There’s no question Santana’s “Smooth” was a massive critical and commercial success. It spent 12 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, won a trio of Grammys, and helped propel the Supernatural album to more than 30 million copies sold worldwide. So why is it a guilty pleasure? Well, decades later there’s a certain kitschiness to hearing Rob Thomas slip in Spanish terms like “My muñequita.” Thomas, himself, also carries a level of corniness – he’s regularly admitted to not being cool. None of this, of course, takes away “Smooth”’s place in pop rock history. It’s just a tune nobody will openly admit they love (even though they did… or still do).

Nelson, “(Can’t Live Without Your) Love and Affection” (1990)

Brothers Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, twin sons of early rock pioneer Ricky Nelson, forged their own successful career in the early ‘90s. As Nelson, the duo scored multi-platinum success in 1990 with their debut album, After the Rain. Lead single “(Can’t Live Without Your) Love and Affection” reached No. 1, while its accompanying music video – which seemingly leaned into every music video cliche of the time – was all over MTV. However, the blonde brothers’ sound was distinctively tuned to the ‘80s, and when the ‘90s sound (aka grunge) came along, Nelson was quickly cast aside.

Meatloaf, “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” (1993)

Overdramatic? Yes. Theatrical? You know it. Unnecessarily long? Without question. But will we sing along with it every single time we hear it? Hell yes. Such is the case for Meat Loaf’s chart-topping 1993 hit “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).” On a list of guilty pleasures, there’s arguably no better example.

Firehouse, “Love of a Lifetime” (1991)

Many rock historians have analyzed the reasons behind grunge’s sudden arrival in the ‘90s, effectively ending the hair metal era for many ‘80s acts. One often-cited factor is the oversaturation of power ballads. So many hair metal acts embraced the style – and so many of the songs ended up sounding similar – that audiences became desperate to hear anything different. One of the last grasps at power ballad glory came courtesy of Firehouse, whose 1991 single “Love of a Lifetime” reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. Dripping with romantic sentiment, the track quickly became a go-to for first dances at weddings. That nostalgia helps keep it on our playlists, but the overall cheesiness means we push it way down in the order.

Jon Bon Jovi, "Blaze of Glory" (1990)

Bon Jovi had already successfully harnessed cowboy imagery for their 1987 hit “Wanted Dead of Alive.” So when Hollywood came calling in 1990, offering frontman Jon Bon Jovi the chance to write the theme song to Young Guns II, we’re guessing the rocker saw it as an easy assignment. Sure enough, “Blaze of Glory” rides a very similar trail to “Wanted Dead or Alive.” Both tunes offers a fair amount of cheese, but Jon's 1990 solo track doubles down on the gunslinging imagery and twangy guitar. Did it work for the flick? Sure! Is it a song we're proud to still enjoy? Well, no... but we definitely do.

Barenaked Ladies, “One Week” (1998)

We still have no clue what the hell Barenaked Ladies are talking about in the verses to this song. Upon further review, neither did the band. The lyrics were the result of an improvised rap, having no correlation to the chorus. “One Week” was a chart-topping hit in 1998, but the novelty wore off quickly. Nowadays people look back, shake their heads and wonder, “What were we thinking?” Still, those same people also yell "Chickity China the Chinese chicken” as soon as the song comes on.

Creed, "Higher" (1999)

Almost any Creed song could have occupied this spot, but “Higher” really remains the band’s ultimate guilty pleasure. A formulaically triumphant track, complete with heavenly imagery and a catchy – if basic – guitar line, “Higher” became a massive worldwide hit in 1999. Though Creed continually rejected the Christian rock label, “Higher” certainly carried a biblical theme, feeling like “On Eagle’s Wings” for Generation X. The song wasn’t really cool when it was released, and these days it’s generally greeted with smirks or sarcasm. Yet, it’s also an undeniably catchy tune, placing it squarely among our guilty pleasures.

Poison, "Unskinny Bop" (1990)

Poison’s 1990 hit “Unskinny Bop” bounces with energy. It's the kind of effervescently fun rock tune that you can’t help but enjoy. Because of that, it’s easy to look past the song's flaws – like the vacuous lyrics, or the titular phrase that has no meaning. Think of this as the musical equivalent to empty calories. Nobody brags about their junk food diet, and in the same way "Unskinny Bop" listening habits remain firmly under wraps.

Cinderella, "Shelter Me" (1990)

Credit where credit is due: Cinderella didn’t enter the ‘90s looking to copy their ‘80s selves. Instead, Tom Kiefer and company looked to expand their sound for their third studio album, Heartbreak Station. Was adding country twang, soulful backing singers and a brass section the right move for a glam metal act? That’s up for debate. But the formula worked fairly well on “Shelter Me,” a track we still enjoy playing when nobody else is around.

Presidents of the USA, "Peaches" (1996)

Can you name a better song inspired by an acid trip, unrequited love and a fruit tree? We didn’t think so. The lyrics to “Peaches” feel silly – “Peaches come from a can / They were put there by a man" – but they get wedged in your brain for days. Kids who were born long after this song was popular can’t understand why it was a hit. We get it – hell, we still love it.

Scorpions, "Wind of Change" (1991)

Scorpions’ 1991 power ballad “Wind of Change” faced the same issue that many “of the moment” songs run into – namely, once that respective moment has passed, what’s left? In the case of “Wind of Change,” the end of the Soviet Union and fall of the Berlin Wall will always be connected with the track. It’s fun to occasionally look back on as a time capsule, but not something that fans are adding to the playlist for their next cocktail party.

Crash Test Dummies, “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm” (1993)

Canadian rock band Crash Test Dummies became breakout stars in 1993 thanks to the massively successful track “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm.” While the song put Crash Test Dummies on airwaves across the world, and even earned them three Grammy nominations, they were soon discarded into the bin of ‘90s one-hit wonders. “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm”’s evolution to guilty pleasure status is largely due to the distinctive baritone delivery of the band’s frontman, Brad Roberts. His voice is quirky and weird, and thus easily mocked. Though the band stopped being cool decades ago, “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm” is a track worth revisiting.

Bryan Adams, “Everything I Do” (1991)

Bryan Adams is a hugely successful songwriter with more awards and platinum records than any of us mere mortals could dream of. Despite such achievements, his biggest hit is also a classic ‘90s guilty pleasure. Recorded for the motion picture Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, “Everything I Do (I Do It for You)” was arguably more cinematic than anything in the Kevin Costner flick. Across more than six and a half minutes (in the album version), Adams dramatically croons about a love “worthy dying for.” The song is so synonymous with over the top melodrama that Family Guy poked fun at it by having Stewie Griffin perform “Everything I Do” in its entirety during a 2009 episode.

Mr. Big, “To Be With You” (1991)

From the uplifting tone, to the communal chorus and happy clapping, everything about Mr. Big's "To Be With You" feels like an enjoyable night around the bonfire at summer camp. It's a vibe that's fun in doses, but not destined to sustain forever (there's a reason summer camp only lasts a few weeks). About once a year, it's still fun to break out the marshmallows and cook some s'mores. That's about how often you'll also catch us singing "To Be With You" at the top of our lungs -- though not while we're eating (that'd be messy).

Bloodhound Gang, "The Bad Touch" (1999)

Novelty songs are tricky because they were never meant to be taken seriously in the first place. So when one of them erupts into mainstream success, as did Bloodhound Gang's 1999 single "The Bad Touch," no one really knows how to handle it. Bloodhound Gang suddenly found themselves all over MTV, while the chorus "You and me baby ain't nothing but mammals, so let's do it like they do on the Discovery Channel" became unavoidable. But like the many novelty hits that followed it -- we're looking at you, "What Does the Fox Say?" -- audiences quickly grew tired of "The Bad Touch." The song, and Bloodhound Gang, faded away (the band has largely been inactive since 2015).