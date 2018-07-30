Greta Van Fleet Cancel Show Over Drummer’s Injury

Greta Van Fleet canceled their appearance at the Panorama Festival in New York this past weekend, citing an injury sustained by drummer Danny Wagner two weeks ago.

That would mean he was in pain during the band's triumphant performance of its new single “When the Curtain Falls” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week (which you can watch below).

“Danny has been playing with injured fingers for the last two weeks, and they have not been able to heal properly,” the band said in a tweet. “It has now reached the point where he cannot pick up a drumstick because of it. Therefore, there is no possible way for us to play today.”

Greta Van Fleet vowed to repay New York City fans for the canceled show. “It is our top priority for Danny to heal from this injury and be able to play for all of you soon,” they said.

The band recently confirmed that work was nearly completed on its debut album. “We had all these songs we wrote three to five years ago that we were just going to put on the album," bassist Sam Kiska said. "It very quickly became all new material, so I’d say about three-quarters of the songs are songs we wrote in the studio.” The LP will follow a 2014 live album and two EPs, the second of which was a double record.

Greta Van Fleet’s current U.S. tour continues until Oct. 11, followed by a visit to Europe and the U.K. from Oct. 26 to Nov. 15.