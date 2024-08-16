Great White’s Jack Russell Dies: Rockers React

Jack Russell, the original singer and co-founder of Great White, died Aug. 15 at the age of 63.

The musician’s death followed his retirement from touring earlier this year, as health problems – including a diagnosis of Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy – continued plaguing Russell in the latter part of his life.

As news of Russell’s passing continued to spread, fellow rockers took to social media to pay their respects.

“As you can imagine, though the end of the road was rough and broken, it wasn’t always that way,” wrote Mark Kendall, Great White’s co-founder and Russell’s bandmate for over 25 years. The two had a falling out following Russell's 2011 exit from the band and subsequent lawsuit over the Great White name. “Jack and I shared amazing times and lived our dreams together! I choose to remember all the good times we shared on stage and off.”

Cinderella frontman Tom Keifer remembered Russell as “an amazing, soulful singer and truly great person,” while Night Ranger’s Jack Blades described him as “a true rock spirit.”

Meanwhile, Dee Snider took the opportunity to defend Russell, who for years continued to be blamed for the tragic 2003 nightclub fire that claimed the lives of 100 people.

“This man was vilified for a situation out of his control and tortured by the memories,” the Twisted Sister frontman wrote, captioning a picture of he and Russell together. “He was not evil. And man could he sing!”

“To my friend Jack Russell, such an amazing voice. May you rest in peace,” shared Poison frontman Bret Michaels. Meanwhile, Ratt’s Stephen Pearcy recalled the early days, when he and Russell were both regularly performing on the Sunset Strip.

“Brother Jack Russell R.I.P.,” Pearcy wrote. “Gazzarris on the Strip 1980-81. We always had a great time when Dante Fox and Mickey Ratt played a gig together back then.”

These memories and more can be found below.