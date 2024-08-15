Jack Russell, Great White’s Founding Singer, Dead at 63

Jack Russell, original vocalist for the glam metal act Great White, has died at the age of 63.

The singer’s passing was confirmed via a message posted to his Facebook page.

"With tremendous sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved Jack Patrick Russell — father, husband, cousin, uncle, and friend,” the post began before noting that the rocker “passed peacefully” in the presence of his family. "Jack is loved and remembered for his sense of humor, exceptional zest for life, and unshakeable contribution to rock and roll where his legacy will forever thrive.”

In a separate post, Great White noted that Russell’s “incredible voice will live on forever.” “All those wonderful years together will be held close to our hearts. It was a privilege and joy to share the stage with him – many shows, many miles and maximum rock.”

Who Was Jack Russell?

Born in Montebello, California, Russell first started playing with guitarist Mark Kendall in 1977. After serving an 18-month stint in prison, Russell joined Kendall in the band Dante Fox, which would eventually evolve into Great White.

The band released its self-titled debut album in 1984, with sophomore release Shot in the Dark arriving in 1986. Neither LP garnered much mainstream attention, but the group earned a devoted fanbase on the road, opening for such popular acts as Judas Priest, Whitesnake and Kiss.

Things took off with Great White’s third album, 1987’s Once Bitten… The LP’s singles, “Rock Me” and “Save Your Love” became rock radio hits. By ‘88, Once Bitten… was certified platinum and the band found itself on tour with the likes of Guns N’ Roses and Twisted Sister.

Great White’s commercial peak came with 1989’s ...Twice Shy. The album featured their biggest hit, a cover of Ian Hunter’s "Once Bitten, Twice Shy.” The rendition peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and helped …Twice Shy sell more than 2 million copies.

Watch Great White's Music Video for 'Once Bitten, Twice Shy'

Great White continued to steadily release material, but the group’s popularity waned in the ‘90s. Russell took some time away from the band to release his debut solo album in 1996. By 2001, Great White had officially broken up.

After touring under his own name for some time, Russell began to perform as Jack Russell's Great White. The band notoriously became part of history in 2003 when, during a performance at The Station nightclub in Rhode Island, pyrotechnics ignited fire in the venue. The tragedy killed 100 people and injured 230 others.

READ MORE: The Story of the Great White Concert Tragedy

Great White and Russell reunited in 2006, but in 2009 the singer began to suffer ongoing health problems, compounded further by addiction issues. His final album with the band, Rising, was released the same year. Russell exited the group and later sued his former band over the Great White name. An agreement was eventually reached wherein Great White could continue under its name, while Russell could once again tour as Jack Russell's Great White.

Most recently, Russell announced he was retiring from touring in July 2024 following a diagnosis of Lewy body dementia (LBD) and multiple system atrophy (MSA).

“Words cannot express my gratitude for the many years of memories, love and support,” the rocker said at the time. “Thank you for letting me live my dreams. You have made my life a wonder."