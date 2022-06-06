Great White Announce Andrew Freeman as New Singer

Great White announced the arrival of new singer Andrew Freeman, best known for fronting Dio offshoot Last In Line and for his work with George Lynch.

The lineup change brought an end to Mitch Malloy’s four-year stint, but the singer said he was leaving with the group's “brotherhood” intact.

“For a band to continue to thrive 40 years in the music business, the mantra must be, ‘These songs are bigger than any one member,’” Great White guitarist Mark Kendall said in a statement. “Andrew brings another vocal perspective, a different grit in his delivery. We’re so proud of our past. We’re humbled that our fans have stood by us for all these years – Andrew being here now is the next chapter. We couldn’t be more excited for fans to hear him sing the hits and help us continue to forge ahead.”

“I’m absolutely honored to contribute to the Great White legacy," Freeman added. "I’m fully aware of the history of this band and its brotherhood. Let’s rock.”

In a separate announcement, Malloy said: “I have moved on from Great White. We have been headed in different directions over the past year, but our brotherhood will always be there. I will see you all on the road soon – I’m excited about new adventures ahead, especially with the Mitch Malloy VH Experience and my Acoustic Storytellers show.”

Great White’s North American tour begins on Jun. 10 and runs until Sept. 15, with a new album reportedly set to be announced in the coming months.