Ghost Unveil New Song and Cover Metallica During Tour Kickoff

Ghost kicked off their co-headlining tour with Volbeat last night in Reno, Nev., performing two tracks off their upcoming album Impera and their cover of Metallica's "Enter Sandman" live for the first time.

You can see the full set list and video from the show below.

After taking the stage to the sound of Impera intro track "Imperium," the Swedish rockers opened their 16-song set with the unreleased new song "Kaisarion," marking the first time that any listeners had heard it. Later in the set, Ghost also broke out the new song "Hunter's Moon," which they released last September but had yet to play live.

Last night's concert also found Ghost frontman Tobias Forge unveiling the Papa Emeritus IV character, which, despite its Roman numeral, marks the fifth iteration of the iconic character. Forge's band members, who perform under the Nameless Ghouls moniker, also debuted a new uniform, which includes a diving helmet (thankfully with two lenses instead of the standard single faceplate) and vintage military shoulder pads.

Ghost will release Impera, their fifth album, on March 11. They made the announcement last week, which was accompanied by a new song and video titled "Call Me Little Sunshine" (which did not make an appearance during last night's show). Their theatrical "Enter Sandman" cover appears on last year's The Metallica Blacklist, a 53-track tribute to the band's 1991 self-titled LP.

Watch Ghost Perform 'Kaisarion' on Jan. 25, 2022

Watch Ghost Perform 'Hunter's Moon' on Jan. 25, 2022

Watch Ghost Perform 'Enter Sandman' on Jan. 25, 2022

Ghost, Jan. 25, 2022, Reno, Nev.

1. "Kaisarion" (World premiere)

2. "Rats

3. "From the Pinnacle to the Pit"

4. "Mary on a Cross"

5. "Devil Church"

6. "Cirice"

7. "Hunter's Moon" (Live premiere)

8. "Faith"

9. "Helvetesfönster" (Abridged)

10. "Year Zero"

11. "Ritual"

12. "Mummy Dust"

13. "Kiss the Go-Goat"

Encore:

14. "Enter Sandman" (Metallica cover) (Live premiere)

15. "Dance Macabre"

16. "Square Hammer"