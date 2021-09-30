Ghost Release New Song ‘Hunter’s Moon’

Ghost released a new song, “Hunter’s Moon,” which will be heard on the soundtrack for the upcoming horror movie Halloween Kills, arriving on Oct. 15.

You can hear the song below.

The song offers a hint at what the band’s fifth album might sound like; work was completed earlier this year. Mastermind Tobias Forge insisted that the follow-up to 2018’s Prequelle wouldn’t be revealed until he was certain the band could tour to support its launch. And with the recent announcement of a 26-date U.S. road trip, it’s likely the LP will be unveiled soon.

“I look at many fifth albums as a guide as to the urgency for what that record will need to be,” he told Kerrang! in 2019, name-checking Iron Maiden’s Powerslave and Metallica’s Black Album as reference points. “By the fifth album you’re at a point in your career where you have this momentum built up, and you have the expectancy of people depending on you, so you have to put something special in those many spotlights. You need to step up and make a record that’s worth it and justifies all of these things.”

Forge added that "you have to make a responsible record. That doesn’t mean to expect riffs. It’s two different things – what the record sounds like and knowing to put yourself in the right spot at the right time. When I had nothing, and lived in a small apartment that cost very little because the ceiling leaked, the dream was to be able to live off making music. When I had kids, that became even more important.

"Now it’s about something else. I’m responsible for showing my wife and my kids that all these years of waiting for me have been worth it. And that goes beyond money, because at the end of the day that’s just seasoning. One day my kids will be grown up, and I have to be able to show them that all this time playing rock shows had a real purpose.”

The front man previously confirmed that a new lead character, Papa Emeritus IV, would replace the Cardinal Copia character he invented for Prequelle.

