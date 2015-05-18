Guitar Played by George Harrison Sells for $485,000

A guitar once briefly borrowed by George Harrison has found a new home — and the instrument's new owner has paid handsomely for the privilege.

NME reports that the instrument in question, a Maton Mastersound guitar, was sold at auction May 15 as part of an array of rock-related items including a glove worn by Michael Jackson, a tank top worn by Madonna and Elvis Presley's wedding certificate. With a $485,000 winning bid, Harrison's guitar was the top-selling memorabilia of the day.

According to Julien's Auctions, Harrison borrowed the guitar during the summer of 1963, taking it on loan from a music store while one of his other guitars was undergoing repairs. Those repairs were completed the same day, but Julien's site says Harrison held onto the Maton a while longer and "and played it in concert at Margate (July 8-13), in Liverpool (August 2), at a photocall at the Cavern (August 3) and when the Beatles played Guernsey, Channel Islands (August 6-10)."

After Harrison returned the guitar, it was purchased by Dave Berry and the Cruisers guitarist Roy Barber, who had it in storage when he passed away; it was first auctioned by his estate in 2002.

As Rolling Stone notes, it was roughly a year ago that another of Harrison's former guitars — his 1962 Rickenbacker 425 — was auctioned by Sotheby's, fetching an incredible $657,000.

See the Beatles and Other Rockers in the Top 100 Albums of the '60s

You Think You Know The Beatles?