George Harrison's solo career boasted this uniformity of message, as he spent a lifetime in search of a higher meaning and a more perfect love. It always had a familial atmosphere too.

His sound shifted from initial experimentation to huge rock productions through an R&B-influenced phase and into a sleeker, more mainstream feel, yet friends and close collaborators remained.

In fact, Harrison's old band runs like a brightly colored thread through his work. Former Beatles sideman Billy Preston appeared on five albums between 1970's All Things Must Pass and 1982's Gone Troppo. Onetime Beatles producers Phil Spector and Jeff Lynne worked on studio projects that bookended his career as a pop star. Beatles associate Klaus Voormann was also on four Harrison records.

The most consistent presence over the years, however, was Ringo Starr. The drummer took part in sessions for Wonderwall Music, an experimental project which arrived while the Beatles were still together. He was also on All Things Must Pass, 1973's Living in the Material World, 1974's Dark Horse, 1981's Somewhere in England (along with Paul McCartney) and 1987's Cloud Nine.

Harrison's buddies Eric Clapton and Gary Wright were often around too. Wright sat in on seven Harrison studio projects, making key contributions between All Things Must Pass and Cloud Nine. Clapton was on 1979's George Harrison and on Cloud Nine.

Fans seemed to be most open to his message early on, but he had notable successes in his last years. Harrison first two proper solo albums shot to the top of the charts, while his final two found Harrison roaring back into the U.S. Top 20. There were some notable misfires in between, but also some too-often-overlooked gems.

Our following list of George Harrison Albums Ranked Worst to Best sorts through them all, even those frankly quite weird early ones.

George Harrison Albums Ranked

