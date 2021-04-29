Genesis Announce North American Dates for Reunion Tour

Genesis announced the North American leg of their The Last Domino? tour.

The trek launches Nov. 15 in Chicago and concludes Dec. 15 in Boston. A general public sale begins on May 7. (To access a pre-sale through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program, fans must register between now and May 2 at 11:59PM ET. For those verified and selected, tickets will be available starting May 5 at 10AM local time.)

More details about the tour, including VIP packages, are available at the band's website. According to a statement, "the tour and all venues will be following all mandated precautions in accordance with state and local regulations so as to provide the most secure, COVID-19-free environment possible."

These dates will mark the band's first North American gigs in 14 years, following the end of their 2007 Turn It On Again reunion. The lineup for this jaunt will feature Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks, joined by touring bassist and guitarist Daryl Stuermer and Collins' drummer son Nic Collins.

Rutherford mentioned the prospect of North American dates in a mid-April interview, but he also suggested the band's previously scheduled U.K. and Ireland shows might not take place as scheduled. (Those concerts, originally set for November and December 2020, were postponed first to this spring and then to September and October.)

“I can’t see it at the moment," he told Gary Kemp and Guy Pratt in a podcast. But, he added, “American shows might be in November [on the East Coast]. They are confident; they want to do it.”

Genesis 2021 North American Tour

Nov. 15 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

Nov. 18 - Washington, DC @Capitol One Arena

Nov. 20 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Nov. 22 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

Nov. 25 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 27 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Nov. 29 - Detroit, MI @ Little Ceasars Arena

Nov. 30 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Dec. 2 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Dec. 5 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Dec. 8 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Dec. 10 - Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

Dec. 13 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Dec. 15 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

