Mike Rutherford Says Genesis Reunion Tour May Hit North America

Genesis guitarist Mike Rutherford said the prog-rock giants' twice-delayed reunion tour may come to North America after all.

The band announced The Last Domino? reunion trek featuring Rutherford, singer Phil Collins and keyboardist Tony Banks in March 2020, shortly before the coronavirus pandemic put large-scale touring on hold indefinitely. Originally set to hit the United Kingdom and Ireland between November and December 2020, the trio postponed the dates first to this spring and then to this September and October.

In a new podcast interview, Rutherford told Rockonteurs hosts Gary Kemp and Guy Pratt that he doubted the U.K. and Ireland dates would actually happen this fall (“I can’t see it at the moment”), but he could see the band crossing the pond to play some North American dates at the end of this year.

“American shows might be in November [on the East Coast],” Rutherford said. “They are confident, they want to do it.” You can listen to the interview below.

The Last Domino? Tour will mark Genesis’ first live shows since 2007, when Collins returned to the band after 15 years. Although Collins suffers from nerve damage that limits his ability to play the drums, he said last year that he hopes to get behind the kit for a few songs.

"I'm gonna be doing my best to play some bits on the tour," Collins told the BBC. "I've gotta start really seriously thinking, but I have already been working out what I'm gonna do and what songs to play on."

Genesis’ upcoming tour dates will not feature former singer and cofounder Peter Gabriel, who fronted the group from 1967 to 1975, or guitarist Steve Hackett, who played with the band from 1971-77. Fans of the ‘70s lineup can relive the old days with a 4K restoration of the group’s Jan. 10, 1973, concert at the Bataclan in Paris, uploaded to YouTube by the Genesis Museum last week.

