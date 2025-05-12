Gene Simmons’ New $12K Roadie Says It Was ‘Absolutely’ Worth It

Gene Simmons has been widely mocked for offering a $12,495 "roadie for a day" package on his current solo tour, but at least one fan is happy he took the Kiss star up on the offer.

"This is what I choose to spend my money on," 52-year-old retired corrections sergeant Dwayne Rosado told the New York Times after serving as Simmons' "roadie" alongside his 13 year-old son Zach for a concert in Red Bank, NJ on May 9. "I'm not going to die with a lot of money. I'm going to die happy."

The story goes on to chronicle the Rosados' day with the God of Thunder, which included a two-hour dinner where Simmons answered questions on everything from how he lost his virginity to the value of limited liability corporations. As expected, there was very little actual roadie work done, but the father and son did get to show off their musical skills at soundcheck.

They also got to join Simmons and his band on stage, with the crowd singing "Happy Birthday" to Zach at one point, and the duo getting to film the performance of the Kiss song "Parasite" from the stage.

Simmons also introduced the Rosados to the crowd, praising the father for always making time for his son, and especially for teaching him to stay away from drugs and alcohol. The two got to have a final private meeting with Simmons after the show.

When asked by the Times if the experience was worth the money, Rosado didn't hesitate. "Absolutely. Nothing can beat tonight. It's cemented in Kisstory now, because it's going to be on YouTube and everything else. So I'll get to look back and see that moment forever."

Simmons has two dates left on his May tour itinerary: May 14 in Northfield, Ohio and May 15 in Niagara Falls. You can get complete ticket information at his official website.