Soundtrack to Frank Zappa Documentary Now Streaming

With today's release of Alex Winter's documentary about Frank Zappa comes news that its soundtrack is also available to stream.

The music in Zappa spans the composer's entire career, including psychedelic rock, jazz and classical experiments — beginning with several cuts from his 1966 debut with the Mothers of Invention, Freak Out, to the last recording released in his lifetime, 1993's The Yellow Shark. It contains 12 tracks that have never been commercially released — including three selections from a June 1968 concert at the Whisky A Go-Go, his 1978 performance of "Dancin' Fool" on Saturday Night Live and several interview clips — along with two songs originally released on Zappa's labels, Alice Cooper's "No Longer Umpire" and the GTOs' “The Captain’s Fat Theresa Shoes.”

The soundtrack also contains music from two of Zappa's main classical influences, Edgard Varése and Igor Stravinsky, and 26 selections from John Frizzell's score. You can listen using any of the platforms found here.

For Zappa, Winter received full access to the Zappa Trust. He interviewed several musicians who worked with Zappa, including Steve Vai, Mike Keneally and Ian Underwood, as well as Zappa's widow Gail, who died in 2015. You can see the trailer below and stream the movie from its official website.

Universal is accepting pre-orders for the physical set, which will be available next year as three-CD or five-LP formats (black or smoke vinyl), along with a 21-track compilation that will be sold digitally and on clear vinyl.

Watch the 'Zappa' Trailer

'Zappa Original Motion Picture Soundtrack' Track Listing

Disc One

1. "Anyway the Wind Blows" – The Mothers of Invention

2. "You’re Probably Wondering Why I’m Here" – The Mothers of Invention

3. "Everytime I See You" – The Heartbreakers^

4. "Motherly Love" – The Mothers of Invention

5. "Memories of El Monte" (Live from the Whisky A Go-Go – June 23, 1968) – The Mothers of Invention*

6. "Oh! In the Sky" (Live from the Whisky A Go-Go – June 23, 1968) – The Mothers of Invention*

7. "The Duke" (Live from the Whisky A Go-Go – June 23, 1968) – The Mothers of Invention*

8. "How Could I Be Such a Fool?" – Frank Zappa

9. “The Reason We Have Stayed Together…” – Interview with Warren Duffy / WMEX Boston – Jan. 31, 1969*

10. "Black Beauty" – Frank Zappa

11. "Absolutely Free" – The Mothers of Invention

12. "You Didn’t Try to Call Me" – Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention

13. "Agency Man" – Frank Zappa

14. "Oh No" – The Mothers of Invention

15. "Mother People" – The Mothers of Invention

16. "Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite: Finale" – Orchestre de l’Opéra Bastille & Myung Whun Chung

17. “FZ on Varèse” – Interview with Craig Eldon Pinkus, Indiana University Radio-TV Center – April 25, 1974*

18. "Varèse: Ionisation" – Chicago Symphony Orchestra & Pierre Boulez

19. "The Captain’s Fat Theresa Shoes" – GTO’s^

20. "No Longer Umpire" – Alice Cooper

21. "Road Ladies" – Frank Zappa

Disc Two

1. "Call Any Vegetable (Excerpts)" (Live at Fillmore West – Nov. 6, 1970) – Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention*

2. "Happy Together" (Live at Fillmore West – Nov. 6, 1970) – Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention*

3. "Scumbag" (Live at Fillmore East, NYC, 1971) – Frank Zappa, The Mothers of Invention, John Lennon, Yoko Ono

4. "Your Mouth" – Frank Zappa

5. "Cheepnis" (Live at the Roxy, 12/10/73, Show 1) – Frank Zappa

6. "Apostrophe’" (Live in Los Angeles, Rehearsal Hall – June 21, 1974) – Frank Zappa*

7. "Muffin Man" (Live at the Palladium, NYC, 1977) – Frank Zappa^

8. "Dancin’ Fool" (Live on Saturday Night Live – Oct. 21, 1978) – Frank Zappa*

9. "Mo’s Vacation" (Live in Munich 1978) – Frank Zappa*

10. "The Black Page #1 (Piano Version)" – Frank Zappa

11. "Sofa" (1977 Mix, Live) – Frank Zappa

12. "Fembot in a Wet T-shirt" – Frank Zappa

13. "Valley Girl" – Frank Zappa & Moon Zappa

14. "The Meek Shall Inherit Nothing" (Live at The Pier, NYC – 1984) – Frank Zappa*

15. "H.R. 2911" – Frank Zappa

16. "G-Spot Tornado") – Frank Zappa

Disc Three

1. "Frank’s Library" – (John Frizzell)

2. "Edgewood Arsenal" – (John Frizzell)

3. "Frank’s Parents" – (John Frizzell)

4. "The Blackouts" – (John Frizzell)

5. "Greeting Cards" – (John Frizzell)

6. "Studio Z" – (John Frizzell)

7. "Frank Goes to Jail"– (John Frizzell)

8. "Musically Difficult" – (John Frizzell)

9. "The Parts Are Complicated" – (John Frizzell)

10. "Murray Roman’s TV Show" – (John Frizzell)

11. "Frank Put His Foot Down" – (John Frizzell)

12. "Laurel Canyon" – (John Frizzell)

13. "The Manson Family" – (John Frizzell)

14. "Are We Going to Get Paid" – (John Frizzell)

15. "Steve Vai’s Perspective" – (John Frizzell)

16. "Frank Could Be Hardcore" – (John Frizzell)

17. "Bruce Bickford’s Zappa Head" – (John Frizzell)

18. "If I’m Alive" – (John Frizzell)

19. "Keep This Guy Under Check" – (John Frizzell)

20. "Frank’s Business Perspective" – (John Frizzell)

21. "Fake It" – (John Frizzell)

22. "Don’t Have Any Friends" – (John Frizzell)

23. "Hi, I’m Moon" – (John Frizzell)

24. "Frank Addresses Congress" – (John Frizzell)

25. "Turn Off That Zappa Music" – (John Frizzell)

26. "Frank Getting Sick" – (John Frizzell)

27. "Envelopes" (1983 Original Vinyl Mix) – Frank Zappa, London Symphony Orchestra^

28. "Overture" (Live in Frankfurt, Germany – Sept. 19, 1992) – Ensemble Modern, Conducted by Frank Zappa*

29. "Get Whitey" – Frank Zappa

30. "Nap Time" – Frank Zappa

31. "Watermelon In Easter Hay" (Live, 1978) – Frank Zappa

* Previously unreleased

^ Currently unavailable