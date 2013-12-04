Before he died at 52 on Dec. 4, 1993, Frank Zappa released a vast body of work that remains frustrating, complex, confusing and brilliant.

He was as prolific as he was restless, jumping from genre to genre, and from target to target, with all the control and temperament you'd expect from a difficult, boundary-busting artist.

From the start of the Mothers of Invention in the mid-60s to the end of his life, Zappa's massive output can be maddening to sort through. So we did all the heavy lifting. All you have to do is soak into our list of the Top 10 Frank Zappa Albums.