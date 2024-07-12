Frank Zappa’s ‘Apostrophe’ Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Box

Frank Zappa's only Top 10 album, 1974's Apostrophe ('), will be released as a six-disc set for its 50th anniversary later this summer.

The expanded reissue - which includes the original album remastered as well as live tracks and session rarities from the era - will be released on Sept. 13.

Following the release of 1973's Over-nite Sensation, which was credited to the Mothers, Zappa began assembling Apostrophe (') from new recordings and some archival tracks dating back a few years.

The album was a hit for Zappa, reaching the Top 10 in 1974 - the only record of his to do so. It includes his first charting single, "Don't Eat the Yellow Snow," which made it to No. 86. It also features the fan favorite "Cosmik Debris."

What Is on the Expanded Reissue of Frank Zappa's 'Apostrophe'?

The five-CD and one Blu-ray Super Deluxe Edition of Apostrophe (') 50th Anniversary Edition includes 75 tracks, including a 2024 remaster, alternate takes, new mixes and two 1974 concert recordings from Colorado Springs and Dayton. Seven tracks of these live tracks were first issued on the out-of-print album The Crux of the Biscuit in 2016.

In addition to the Super Deluxe Edition set, the new Apostrophe (') will be released as a two-LP and 7-inch single edition, including white vinyl in a yellow-snow-splatter version; the single is a reproduction of "Don’t Eat the Yellow Snow" in a new "cosmic glow in the dark with yellow-snow splatter vinyl."

A single-LP edition will also be available along with a hi-res digital version. You can find more information at the preorder site.

You can hear "Uncle Remus (Piano and Vocal Mix 2024)" from the upcoming set below.

You can see the track listing for the Super Deluxe Edition below.

Frank Zappa, "Apostrophe (') 50th Anniversary Edition Track Listing

CD 1

Apostrophe (’) – The Original Album – 2024 Remaster + Album Session Bonus Tracks

The Original Album

1. Don’t Eat The Yellow Snow

2. Nanook Rubs It

3. St. Alfonzo’s Pancake Breakfast

4. Father O’Blivion

5. Cosmik Debris

6. Excentrifugal Forz

7. Apostrophe’

8. Uncle Remus

9. Stink-Foot

Album Session Bonus Tracks

10. Don’t Eat The Yellow Snow (Basic Tracks / Alternate Take)

11. Nanook Rubs It (Basic Tracks / Outtake)

12. Nanook Rubs It (Session Outtake)

13. Cosmik Debris (Basic Tracks – Take 3)

14. Excentrifugal Forz (Mix Outtake)

15. Apostrophe (Mix Outtake)

16. Uncle Remus (Mix Outtake)

17. Apostrophe’ (Unedited Master / 2024 Mix)

18. Uncle Remus (Piano and Vocal Mix 2024)

CD 2

Bonus Concert 1 – Colorado Springs, CO 1974

1. Show Start / Band Intros

2. Village Of The Sun

3. Echidna’s Arf (Of You)

4. Don’t You Ever Wash That Thing?

5. Babbette

6. Approximate

7. Cosmik Debris

8. Pygmy Twylyte

9. The Idiot Bastard Son

10. Cheepnis

11. Montana

12. Dupree’s Paradise Intro

CD 3

Bonus Concert 1 – Colorado Springs, CO 1974

Continued

1. Dupree’s Paradise

2. Is There Anything Good Inside You?

3. Florentine Pogen

4. Kung Fu

5. Penguin In Bondage

6. T’Mershi Duween

7. The Dog Breath Variations

8. Uncle Meat

9. RDNZL

10. Medley: King Kong / Chunga’s Revenge / Son Of Mr. Green Genes

CD 4

Early 1974 Bonus Live Track + Bonus Concert 2 – Dayton, Ohio, Hara Arena, November 20, 1974

Early 1974 Bonus Live Track

1. Inca Roads – Salt Lake City, Utah – 3-18-74 – Terrace Ballroom

Bonus Concert 2 – Dayton, Ohio, Hara Arena, November 20, 1974

2. Tush Tush Tush (A Token Of My Extreme)

3. Stink-Foot

4. RDNZL

5. Village Of The Sun

6. Echidna’s Arf (Of You)

7. Don’t You Ever Wash That Thing?

8. Penguin In Bondage

9. T’Mershi Duween

10. The Dog Breath Variations

11. Uncle Meat

12. Building A Girl

CD 5

Bonus Concert 2 – Dayton, Ohio, Hara Arena, November 20, 1974 (Continued) + Bonus Tracks

Bonus Concert 2 – Dayton, Ohio, Hara Arena, November 20, 1974

Continued

1. Dinah-Moe Humm

2. Camarillo Brillo

3. Pygmy Twylyte

4. Room Service

5. Tush Tush Tush (End Vamp)

6. Don’t Eat The Yellow Snow

7. Nanook Rubs It

8. St. Alfonso’s Pancake Breakfast

9. Father O’Blivion

Bonus Tracks

10. Apostrophe TV Ad

11. Don’t Eat The Yellow Snow – Single Edit

12. Goteborg GTR

13. Approximate

BLU-RAY AUDIO

Apostrophe (’) – The Album

Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 5.1 / Dolby TrueHD 1974 Quadraphonic / 24-bit/192kHz Stereo / 24-bit/96kHz Stereo

1. Don’t Eat The Yellow Snow

2. Nanook Rubs It

3. St. Alfonzo’s Pancake Breakfast

4. Father O’Blivion

5. Cosmik Debris

6. Excentrifugal Forz

7. Apostrophe’

8. Uncle Remus

9. Stink-Foot