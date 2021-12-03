Premiere Set for Foo Fighters’ Secretly Shot ‘Studio 666′ Film

The Foo Fighters' horror comedy Studio 666 will premiere on Feb. 25. You can watch the first trailer below.

Bandmates Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee star in the feature-length movie, which will be released to more than 2,000 theaters through Open Road Films next year.

The plot finds the Foo Fighters battling supernatural forces in a haunted Encino mansion as they record their 10th album, Medicine at Midnight. The haunted mansion is embedded with both a rich rock history and a supernatural twist that threatens "both the completion of the album and the lives of the band."

"We wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favorite rock 'n' roll movies had," Grohl said in a statement, "but with a twist: hilarious gore that fucking rocks."

Studio 666 was based on a story by Grohl, with additional screenplay work done by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes. Director BJ McConnell has called the film "a perfect combination of all things I love. Rock, horror, and comedy all tied together in a very thrilling motion picture." Studio 666 was shot in secret over the course of the last two years.

“After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level,” Grohl added. “Like most things Foo, Studio 666 began with a far-fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible."

Tickets are on sale now at Studio666movie.com.

Rock Stars Whose Lives Are Being Turned Into Movies 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' 'Rocketman' and 'The Dirt' have opened the floodgates.

What Classic Rockers Said About Grunge