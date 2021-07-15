Foo Fighters Postpone Show After COVID Infection

Foo Fighters announced that Saturday’s show at the Los Angeles Forum has been postponed after a member of their team tested positive for coronavirus.

“Despite having made every effort to follow CDC COVID protocols and local laws, there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Foo Fighters organization,” a statement said. “Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, Saturday’s show at the Los Angeles Forum is being postponed to a later date. The new date will be announced shortly. Tickets for the July 17 date will be honored for the new date.”

Meanwhile, Buckcherry canceled eight shows of their current tour in response to their own infection confirmation. “We just discovered that two of our band members have tested positive for COVID-19,” a statement noted. “Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of all involved, we will be canceling all shows until July 30 in Columbus to allow them to recover and to quarantine. While we know this is a disappointment, please know that the safety of our fans is of the utmost importance to us and we will use every effort to reschedule the nine shows prior to that date. We greatly apologize for the inconvenience. Please hold on to your tickets and stand-by for more information.”

CDC figures show that infections across the U.S. are ramping up again, with 32,000 daily cases confirmed on July 13 (the latest available data) compared with 12,500 on July 6. A total of 33.8 million cases have been confirmed to date. The death toll stands at 605,000 while 67.8 percent of adults have had at least one dose of vaccination.