Foo Fighters to Play First Full-Capacity Show at MSG This Summer

Foo Fighters have announced they will return to New York City's Madison Square Garden this summer on June 20. The performance will mark the first time the venue has hosted a full-capacity show since the initial coronavirus lockdown restrictions went into effect in March 2020. Tickets will be available on June 11.

“We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year,” frontman Dave Grohl said in a statement. “And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that hard. New York, get ready for a long-ass night of screaming our heads off together to 26 years of Foos."

And there's more to come: A few months after Foo Fighters, Eagles will appear on the MSG stage for a pair of recently announced shows on Aug. 22 and 24 as part of their Hotel California Tour. Billy Joel is also scheduled to perform on Nov. 5.

According to the venue, visitors will be required to show proof of full vaccination at all upcoming MSG shows in order to attend the event.

"We have been waiting for the moment when we can open our doors again to live music," reads a statement posted to the MSG website. "The Garden is ready to rock! Live entertainment is the backbone of the arts in New York City, and its return is so important to our city’s recovery. Your health and safety remain our top priority, and we have worked closely with state and health officials to ensure we have the strongest operating protocols with the goal of providing a safe and enjoyable experience."