Foo Fighters Bring 10-Year-Old On Stage For Metallica Cover

Dave Grohl invited a 10-year-old boy onto the Foo Fighters stage in Kansas City, MO on Friday night (Oct. 12) – and was so impressed with the result that he gave the young fan his guitar.

Asked by Grohl if he could play guitar, Collier Cash Rule confirmed that he knew “a lot of Metallica songs,” then, after Grohl said, “Hit ‘em with it, Collier,” he began playing the lead riff of classic track “Enter Sandman.” As the Foo Fighters joined in, Grohl sang the first verse and chorus in the style of James Hetfield, with the audience joining in.

You can watch the video below:

“That’s all we know – he knows more than we do!” the frontman admitted. Rule then played sections of “Welcome Home (Sanitarium)" and a bit of "Wherever I May Roam.” Afterwards, Grohl pointed at the guitar and asked, “You wanna keep that?” As Rule looked incredulous, Grohl told the crowd, “The tour’s almost over – I might as well give him my guitar.” After receiving a hug and directing the boy to take the instrument to his mom, he warned, “If I see that shit on eBay next week I’m gonna find you.”