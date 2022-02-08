Hear Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Little Lies’ in Amazon’s New Super Bowl Ad

In a new Super Bowl ad, a mind-reading Amazon Alexa discovers conversations between spouses Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are full of "Little Lies."

The celebrity couple, who married in 2020, are initially so impressed by Alexa that they suggest it may be able to read their minds. What follows is a series of uncomfortable situations where the virtual assistant reveals what one spouse or the other is truly thinking. Alexa orders mouthwash in response to Johansson's morning breath, starts a blender when Jost is in the middle of a self-indulgent story and reminds the Saturday Night Live star to fake his death on the day Johansson's new (seemingly awful) play opens.

About halfway into the ad, Jost asks his wife of two years, “When you have to do those love scenes with those hot guys, is that fun or is that, like, the worst?” Johansson smiles and says, “It’s the worst!” But instead of having her back, mind-reading Alexa pipes up with the classic Fleetwood Mac song.

You can see the commercial below.

"Little Lies" was the third single from 1987's Tango in the Night. The track reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and got to No.1 on the Adult Contemporary chart. Christine McVie sang lead vocals and co-wrote the song with her then-husband, Eddy Quintela.

“My writing ability all stems from the blues,” McVie explained to Rolling Stone. “'Don’t Stop,' 'Say You Love Me' – they all have that boogie-bass left-hand thing. Even the more recent things, like ‘Little Lies.’”

The Amazon Alexa commercial will officially premiere during the Super Bowl on Feb. 13 on NBC.