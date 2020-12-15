Vicky Cornell Predicts Final Soundgarden Album Will Be Released

Chris Cornell’s widow predicted that the unfinished final Soundgarden album would be released eventually.

The work has been the subject of dispute between Vicky Cornell and her late husband’s bandmates. While it’s not been revealed how much material exists, guitarist Kim Thayil said in 2019 that if they were given access to the audio files of Chris’ vocals, the surviving members would “be able to overdub and finish the record.”

In a new interview with USA Today, Vicky was asked if there was more to be heard from Chris. “All of Chris' music, including Soundgarden, will see the light of day, because there's nothing in the world that lifts me most than sharing Chris' gifts, having people speak his name and having his music out there," she said. "He's alive that way and his legacy lives on.

"So it's the most important thing to me, seeing how much people love him, miss him, respect him, and how much we want more of his music out there. So everything will be released.”

The confirmation came after the surprise release of No One Sings Like You Anymore, a set of covers Chris had recorded. Speaking about his song choices, Vicky said: “A lot of people think Chris was suffering from depression. He was not, and this album illustrates that. ... Chris was a very happy man, a father and husband, and happy with his life.”

She went on to say that some of the songs he covered “did resonate with him differently. ... For example, ‘To Be Treated Right’ by Terry Reid … Chris identified with the lyrics. He had seen betrayal by friends and in personal and family relationships where he trusted people who hurt him or let him down. It's always the worst when it comes from those that are closest to you, it cuts deeper."

Cornell concluded that "the truth is, Chris wasn't really dark. He had that childhood that was turbulent, which he spoke about, and he went through a lot in life, but it was always hope and light.”