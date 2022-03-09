Alex Lifeson’s Envy of None Release New Song ‘Look Inside’

Alex Lifeson's new band, Envy of None, has released the second song from its upcoming debut album.

You can watch the video for "Look Inside" below.

Envy of None features the Rush guitarist, along with Andy Curran, Alfio Annibalini and singer Maiah Wynne.

“Maiah’s lilting vocal performance was an inspiration," Lifeson said in a press release about the new song.

According to Curran, the track initially started with an idea for the rhythm. “I was in my studio late one night, headphones on," he said. "A few glasses of red wine deep and thought, wouldn’t it be fun to pull out my bass, blow up the tone, double it and play to a really messed up super slow drum groove. It’s got a real stoner vibe to it. That’s what happens when you mix wine and bass. … Mission accomplished!"

Once the rough track for the song was completed, it was sent to Wynne, who wrote the song's lyrics.

"Sometimes you have to shine a light on all the ugliest pieces of yourself in order to truly change, and you have to keep slaying that dragon over and over again," she said. "It is a continuous, slow and painful process. The guitars and bass really drive the grittiness and heaviness I felt when I wrote those lyrics. It feels like an all-encompassing sludge, and that is what I absolutely love about this song.”

Envy of None will be released on April 8 and is available for pre-order now.