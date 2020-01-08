10 Great Classic Rock Elvis Presley Covers

As these great classic rock covers attest, Elvis Presley wrote very few of his most familiar hits. That hasn't stopped them from becoming forever associated with him – crazy sideburns, jumpsuits and all.

Sure, the copyrights went to folks like Arthur "That's All Right" Crudup or Carl "Blue Suede Shoes" Perkins. But the next generation of stars faithfully flocked to these favorites because of Presley, and only Presley.

Here's a look back at some of the best of those cover versions, from some of the biggest names in rock.