Elton John Names the ‘Worst Thing That Can Happen’ to a New Act

Elton John has enjoyed a career spanning more than 60 years, and he’s learned many lessons along the way.

During a conversation with Rolling Stone UK, the legendary singer shared some of his wisdom, advising new artists to “keep trying to play live” as much as they can.

“That’s the way you improve as a musician and songwriter. It doesn’t matter if you’re playing to 40 people,” John explained. “The more experience you get playing to nobody, the better. Because when I played in Musicology (sic), we played to hardly anybody sometimes.”

Some may scoff at Elton’s suggestion, considering how the music industry has changed over the years. Nowadays, artists can build a following via social media and TV competition shows, largely skipping the process of playing small, near-empty clubs. Still, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer insisted that experience is vital for any artist – not just for their musicianship, but for their confidence.

READ MORE: The Best Song From Every Elton John Album

“That experience stood me in great stead for when I became Elton John because I had backbone,” John noted. “And backbone is so important, because the worst thing that can happen to you in the industry are things like X Factor and instant fame on television, where you have no experience of playing live. You get put on stage, you go, and you can’t do it. That’s the worst thing. American Idol — just the worst.”

Rather than looking for instant fame, John said new artists should “Take risks. Go and play in a pub.”

Elton John: 'Music Keeps Me Alive'

Just days away from his 78th birthday, John remains as active as ever. Though he’s retired from touring, the singer-songwriter still delivers occasional performances at charity events and fundraisers.

“I can’t live without music. It nearly killed me, but it also kept me alive, and it keeps me alive today,” he explained. “But not the music of the past so much. Although I do listen to jazz and stuff like that, but it’s the music of the future that keeps me alive.”

John has an upcoming collaborative album with Brandi Carlisle titled Who Believes in Angels? The two will be musical guests on the April 5 episode of Saturday Night Live, the day after the album’s release.

READ MORE: Elton John Admits He Was a Nightmare for Brandi Carlisle

“I love her so much and not just as a person, but I love what’s inside of her musically and creatively,” John said of Carlisle. “And it hasn’t really touched the surface. I think it’s beginning to, but it’s got so much further to go. She’s like an embryo at the moment, and she’s done a hell of a lot to be an embryo, but she’s going to just burst.”