Hear Elton John and Brandi Carlile’s New Song ‘Never Too Late’

Elton John and Brandi Carlile have released a new song. "Never Too Late" was sparked by the upcoming documentary Elton John: Never Too Late and ultimately played a key role in the production.

"When Brandi told me she was so inspired by the early cut of the documentary that she wanted us to co-write a new song for it, I was thrilled," John wrote in an social media post. "We loved the collaboration so much that it became the title for the film."

Listen to "Never Too Late" below. The single serves as a full-circle moment for Carlile, with Elton John: Never Too Late set for release Dec. 13 on Disney+. "I think everyone knows how I feel about this man," she wrote in a separate post. "I would never have played a piano chord or written a word without my heroes Elton John and Bernie Taupin."

John acknowledged Taupin's influence on Carlile, while praising her unique skills as a singer-songwriter: "I'm constantly astonished by her craft. She can channel my voice in a way only Bernie has managed to do before. I know Bernie helped guide Brandi on that."

When Does 'Elton John: Never Too Late' Arrive in Theaters?

Carlile's presence was particularly comforting as the film took on so much individual significance, John said.

"I've known for a long time how great she was, but still, reading her lyrics and co-writing with her on the music was deeply moving," he said. "Especially given how personal it is to see, seeing my life on the screen, she just perfectly captured the essence of the documentary and why I stopped touring to spend more time with my family."

Directed by R.J. Cutler and John's husband, David Furnish, Elton John: Never Too Late will get a limited theatrical run in the U.S. and U.K. before the Disney+ drop, starting on Nov. 15.

"The film documents Elton's unparalleled brilliance, bravery and resilience," Carlile added. "It not only cements Elton's role as one of the most important and influential figures in rock 'n' roll history, but it offers an insight into what an incredible husband and father he is – and the peace and serenity he found later in life."