Elton John Says America Is ‘Going Backwards’ With Anti-LGBTQ Laws

Elton John has criticized U.S. lawmakers, claiming that recent decisions have reversed LGBTQ progress in America.

“We seem to be going backwards,” the rock legend told the Radio Times (as relayed by the Washington Post). “And that spreads. It’s like a virus that the LGBTQ+ movement is suffering.”

John specifically pointed to “laws enacted in Florida,” describing them as “disgraceful." "It’s a growing swell of anger and homophobia that’s around America," the singer declared.

The Rocketman was likely referring to recent bills passed by Florida’s controversial conservative governor, Ron DeSantis. The Washington Post noted that laws banning preferred pronouns in public schools and gender-affirming health care for transgender people under the age of 18 have been recently approved under DeSantis.

“It’s all going pear- shaped in America,” Elton, an openly gay icon and supporter of LGBTQ causes, affirmed.

John is in the midst of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, with a highly anticipated performance at the U.K.’s Glastonbury festival scheduled for this weekend. The farewell trek has already proven to be a resounding success, grossing more money than any tour in history.

Elton’s final U.S. date on the tour took place Nov. 20 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Though he’d previously left open the possibility of performing a residency in America once the tour is over, he made clear that any such arrangement would take place overseas.

“I said when I announced the farewell tour that maybe I would do a residency like Kate Bush did,” he explained to the Radio Times, referencing Bush's 2014 residency at London’s Hammersmith Apollo. “But not in America. I will not do it in America.”