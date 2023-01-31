Elton John Now Has the Highest-Grossing Tour of All Time

Elton John still has several dozen scheduled dates remaining on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, but the singer's final voyage has already cemented its place as the highest-grossing trek in history.

John's ongoing farewell tour has grossed $817.9 million across 278 shows and counting, according to Billboard Boxscore. He dethrones former record holder Ed Sheeran, whose Divide Tour grossed $776.4 million from 2017-19, and becomes the first artist to surpass $800 million in a single run.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour launched in September 2018 and has visited North America, Europe and Oceania. John played primarily arenas from 2018 to 2020 (when the tour was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic) and the first half of 2022, graduating to stadiums in the second half of last year.

The upsizing proved crucial for John's box office supremacy. While the first three North American legs of his farewell tour collected $268.2 million over 116 shows, his recent stadium run from July to November 2022 (which culminated in a final U.S. concert at Los Angeles' Dodgers Stadium) earned $222.1 million across just 33 shows.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour also leapfrogs over several other Top 10 grosses from classic rock legends. U2's 360 Tour now ranks third of all time with $736 million, followed by Guns N' Roses' Not in This Lifetime ... Tour (No. 4, $584 million), the Rolling Stones' A Bigger Bang Tour (No. 5, $558 million) and No Filter Tour (No. 6, $546 million), Roger Waters' The Wall Live (No. 8, $458 million), AC/DC's Black Ice World Tour (No. 9, $441 million) and Metallica's WorldWired Tour (No. 10, $416 million).

John will return to Europe in March for a series of makeup dates from 2021, with his last concert currently scheduled for July 8 in Stockholm. At his final U.S. show, he left the audience with an uplifting message: "I wish you health, and love, prosperity. Be kind to each other. And farewell."