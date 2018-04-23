Watch Eddie Vedder Jam With New York Blues Band

Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder made a surprise guest appearance with a New York City blues band featuring his friend, photographer Danny Clinch.

He performed “All Along the Watchtower” at the Tribeca Grill with the Tangiers Blues Band. You can see the performance in a video below.

Vedder has a history of appearing alongside other people’s bands – last year he was seen busking on the streets of Chicago on two separate occasions. Earlier this year, he made an unannounced appearance at the Oscars ceremony to deliver a tribute to Tom Petty.

Pearl Jam released a new song, “Can’t Deny Me,” last month and confirmed that their first album in nearly five years was coming soon, although they didn’t provide any details.It's believed that the follow-up to 2013’s Lightning Bolt was completed relatively recently, with the first single having been recorded in February.

The band started a new tour on March 16, with dates to come in Europe and the U.K. in June and July, followed by U.S. shows starting in Seattle on Aug. 8 and ending in Boston on Sept. 4.

You can see the full list of dates below.

Pearl Jam 2018 Tour Dates

3/16 — Santiago, CL — Lollapalooza Chile

3/18 — Buenos Aires, AR — Lollapalooza Argentina

3/21 — Rio de Janeiro, BR — Maracana Stadium

3/24 — Sao Paulo, BR — Lollapalooza Brazil

6/12 — Amsterdam, NL — Ziggo Dome

6/15 — Landgraaf, NL — Pinkpop Festival

6/18 — London, UK — O2 Arena

6/19 — London, UK — O2 Arena

6/22 — Milan, IT — I-Days Festival at Area Expo

6/24 — Padova, IT — Stadio Euganeo

6/26 — Rome, IT — Stadio Olimpico

7/01 — Prague, CZ — O2 Arena

7/03 — Krakow, PL — Tauron Arena

7/05 — Berlin, DE — Waldbuhne

7/07 — Werchter, BE — Rock Werchter

7/10 — Barcelona, ES — Palau St. Jordi

7/12 — Madrid, ES — Mad Cool Festival

7/14 — Lisbon PT — NOS Alive Festival

8/08 — Seattle, WA — Safeco Field

8/10 — Seattle, WA — Safeco Field

8/13 — Missoula, MT — Washington Grizzly Stadium

8/18 — Chicago, IL — Wrigley Field

8/20 — Chicago, IL — Wrigley Field

9/02 — Boston, MA — Fenway Park

9/04 — Boston, MA — Fenway Park