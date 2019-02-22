Eddie Van Halen Releases 1978 High Top Sneaker

Eddie Van Halen is commemorating his more-than 40-year career in the spotlight with a new sneaker. He has just released a new high top shoe that celebrates Van Halen's self-titled debut.

The 1978 High Top, as it's called, contains a photograph of Van Halen playing guitar during their first world tour on the side that faces out and "Eddie Van Halen 1978" on the side that faces in. Eddie's EVH logo is displayed on the tongue and the back sole, and the back panel has his famous white-with-black-stripes pattern. They're housed in a box that contains that photograph and his signature. You can see more pictures of the shows below.

You can buy them at his web store for $64.78. They're part of a collection that includes high tops in his red-black-and-white and yellow-and-black designs, with low tops and slip-ons available only with the red-black-and-white look.

And if rumors are true, you'll be able to show off the new shoes during Van Halen's upcoming tour.

Although no dates have been announced, this past December David Lee Roth said that they were looking to play stadiums this summer for their first shows since October 2015.

