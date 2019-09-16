Bryan Adams, REO Speedwagon, Kid Rock and Loverboy covered songs by Eddie Money in concert this past weekend. Money died on Sept. 13 after a battle with esophageal cancer.

While three of the videos were captured by fans, REO Speedwagon's take on "Two Tickets to Paradise," performed at the KAABOO Festival in Del Mar, Calif., was shot professionally and uploaded to their YouTube channel.

"We just lost a best friend and music icon," reads the description. "Eddie Money was one of the most positive, loving, caring people you will ever meet! We miss him dearly and promised his wife Laurie we would play this in his honor."

In introducing the song, REO Speedwagon singer Kevin Cronin added that his friend was a "funny motherfucker," and joked that the band didn't know how to play the song as the crowd chanted Money's first name.

Watch REO Speedwagon Pay Tribute to Eddie Money

Adams' take on "Baby Hold On," Money's debut single, took place at the Fantasy Springs Resort in Indio, Calif., and was performed with Adams accompanying himself on acoustic guitar. Kid Rock took the full-band approach, singing the controversial "Shakin'" at the DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston, Mich.

"I'm sure you've heard that Eddie Money passed away today," Rock said midway through the song as a photo of Money appeared on the video screen above him. "And not only was Detroit like a second home -- I'm sure that many of you know that Pine Knob [the ski resort adjacent to the venue] was absolutely his house. He opened this place every summer for decades. So, we wanted to come sing one tonight, pay tribute to him. So rock on, Eddie."

Watch Bryan Adams Pay Tribute to Eddie Money

Watch Kid Rock Pay Tribute to Eddie Money

Loverboy also went with "Two Tickets to Paradise" during the encore of their show at the the Big E Arena in West Springfield, Mass. "That's for our buddy Eddie," singer Mike Reno said after they performed the song. "It's getting pretty good, that band up there in rock 'n' roll heaven. We wanted to do something to honor him a little bit on our next few shows. We're glad you sang along with us. It's gonna be quite a sad week for us, 'cause we miss him dearly. But this is what's happening. We gotta start preparing for that kind of stuff."

In addition to these performances, many rockers, including Sammy Hagar, Paul Stanley and Slash, shared their thoughts on Money's death on social media over the past few days.

