Eagles, Whitesnake Warn Fans About Social Media Scams

The Eagles and Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale have gone on social media to warn that criminals are trying to steal from their fans by posing as rock stars.

"It has been brought to our attention that imposters are attempting to solicit money from Eagles fans on social media, in the name of a charity which does not exist," the Eagles posted on their Facebook page. "Be assured that Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey & Vince Gill would never contact you to ask for money."

"If you are contacted by someone claiming to be a member of the Eagles via any form of electronic communication, or on any social media platform," the message continued, "we recommend referring to the platform’s imposter policy and following instructions to report them immediately. Verified profiles for the band and individual members can be identified by a blue checkmark next to their names."

In a video he posted to Twitter, Coverdale had similar words. "It's been brought to my attention there are people actively running scams about my name and Whitesnake, asking you for money or information or personal data," he said. "That is absolutely not us. We don't do that, we would never come to you directly for your personal information or ask you for money. These are scams. If you don't see the verified blue mark, it is not verified. There are no affiliated or official fan clubs for either myself -- David Coverdale -- or for Whitesnake. So please, don't be scammed and have the best Christmas you can. God bless you."

Back in September, Resource One Credit Union revealed how scammers can easily create fake Facebook accounts for celebrities and lure fans using hashtags. Then they send private messages to those who commented, asking for money or bank account information. As with the Eagles and Coverdale, Resource One recommends looking for the blue check mark and doing other research to see if the account is fake or legitimate.