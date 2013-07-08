Eagles Kick Off 2013 Tour With Classics and Rarities-Packed Set List

The Eagles kicked off their History of the Eagles tour over the weekend in Louisville, and the show's set list was packed with classics as well as a few deep album tracks.

In addition to 'Hotel California' and 'Take It Easy,' which have been played at almost every Eagles show since they were introduced, the band performed more obscure cuts like 'Doolin Dalton' (from 'Desperado') and 'Pretty Maids All in a Row,' Joe Walsh's song from the 'Hotel California' album.

Additionally, original guitarist Bernie Leadon -- who quit the band in 1975 but has rejoined for this tour -- sang lead on 'Train Leaves Here This Morning,' a song from the group's self-titled 1972 debut that hasn't been performed in almost 40 years.

While there's no guarantee that the Eagles will play the same two dozen songs throughout the tour, which runs through the end of November, chances are pretty good that most audiences will probably hear the same set. The Eagles aren't really known for mixing things up from night to night, as the setlist for their show in Milwaukee the next night indicates.

Eagles Set List, July 6, 2013:

'Saturday Night'

'Train Leaves Here This Morning'

'Peaceful Easy Feeling'

'Witchy Woman'

'Tequila Sunrise'

'Doolin Dalton' / 'Desperado' (reprise)

'Already Gone'

'Best Of My Love'

'Lyin’ Eyes'

'One Of These Nights'

'Take It To The Limit'

'Pretty Maids All In A Row'

'I Can’t Tell You Why'

'New Kid In Town'

'Love Will Keep Us Alive'

'Heartache Tonight'

'Those Shoes'

'In The City'

'Life’s Been Good'

'The Long Run'

'Funk #49'

'Life In The Fast Lane'

'Hotel California'

'Take It Easy'

'Rocky Mountain Way'

'Desperado'