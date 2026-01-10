John Densmore and Robby Krieger – the two surviving members of the Doors – have appeared in a new music video with Playing for Change, the nonprofit project that brings together artists from all different countries and genres of music.

This time, the chosen song was the Doors' "Riders on the Storm." In addition to Densmore and Krieger, other musicians included Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelson — sons of Willie Nelson — Don Was, Foo Fighters' Rami Jaffee, the Lakota Drum Group and many others.

"Vocally, Lukas Nelson filled Jim Morrison's leather pants quite well!" Densmore said in a statement (via Consequence). "Ray [Manzarek] would be proud of the way Rami Jaffee 'channeled' the piano solo. Mark Johnson masterminded a beautiful video."

"Seeing musicians from different cultures come together around this song means a lot," Krieger added. "Playing for Change is doing important work to unite people across the globe."

You can watch the aforementioned music video below.

What Is Playing for Change?

Playing for Change was founded in 2002, and since then has worked with over 1,000 musicians from over 50 countries, showcasing the talents of those from all walks of musical life. Numerous rock legends have participated in the project over the years, including Bono, Keith Richards, the Doobie Brothers, Jackson Browne, Tom Morello, David Crosby, Robbie Robertson and many more.

"We had the idea to travel around the world, record different musicians playing their own songs, interview them about how does music persevere through struggles, and then connect them with the songs around the world," cofounder Mark Johnson explained of the project's origins to ABC News in 2009. "The idea is to show people enough different cultures using music to uplift themselves, so that we can see the connections we all have."