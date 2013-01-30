Doors Drummer John Densmore Plans Tell-All Memoir

This is the end, my only friend -- the end of any prayer that the surviving members of the Doors will ever be able to bury the hatchet and make music together again.

Drummer John Densmore, who has spent the last decade or so openly squabbling with keyboard player Ray Manzarek and guitarist Robby Krieger over their shared stewardship of the band's legacy, has announced the pending publication of a new memoir detailing their nasty legal battles. Titled 'The Doors: Unhinged -- Jim Morrison's Legacy Goes on Trial,' it's due for release via Amazon on April 17.

Spinner quotes the press release announcing the book, which reminds readers that "Holding steadfast to their progressive 1960s ideology, the members of the Doors refused to sell out and, as four equal members, agreed that their music would never be used to push cars or cigarettes" -- an ideal Densmore accuses his former bandmates of repeatedly trying to renege on over the years.

"I'm pretty clear that we shouldn't do it. We don't need the money. But I get such pressure from one particular bandmate (the one who wears glasses and plays keyboards)," explained Densmore in an editorial for the Nation. "If I learned anything from Jim, it's respect for what we created."

'The Doors: Unhinged' will be Densmore's second foray into autobiography; his first book, the bestselling 'Riders on the Storm,' was published in 1990.