The Doors’ Robby Krieger Holds Out Hope for Reunion With John Densmore

The Doors may be reflecting on the 'Live at the Bowl '68' DVD and live album, but for Robby Krieger it's a little bit bittersweet considering the rift that he and Ray Manzarek have with the band's longtime drummer John Densmore.

Krieger, promoting the collection on Washington, D.C.'s Big100.3, took the time to answer questions about his estranged bandmate. He told The Big DC's Lisa Berigan, "I hope [we reunite]. I'm sure he will at some point. Ray and John, they both wrote these books and they both put each other down in the books and we ended up having a lawsuit about using the name, the Doors, and so there's a lot of bad blood there. But I hope they'll grow up and make up and then one day we'll be able to play together." The guitarist added, "I haven't spoken with him since the trial, but I'm open to speaking with him."

Speaking about the Hollywood Bowl appearance, Krieger has fond memories of the night. He said, "For one thing, we went out to dinner that night with Mick Jagger and some of the Stones, so we were pretty nervous, you know. And just to play the Hollywood Bowl was the epitome of playing in L.A., you know. I mean it was the place to play and if you said you played the Hollywood Bowl, then that was it." The band headlined the night with fellow legendary bands Steppenwolf and the Chambers Brothers opening.

Krieger says that he enjoyed looking back and seeing the film put together and has been amazed by how clear the video footage appears. Because of that, he and Manzarek recently reached out to fans again for any additional footage they might have. A few years back, the band compiled bootleg material for a CD and the guitarist says they would love to put together something with video footage as well.

