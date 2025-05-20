Jim Morrison’s Stolen Grave Statue Recovered After 37 Years

The statue of Jim Morrison that was stolen from his grave in 1988 has been found, French police confirmed.

The heavy marble bust, carved by artist Mladen Mikulin, was placed on the Doors frontman’s grave in the Père-Lachaise cemetery of Paris in 1981, marking the 10th anniversary of his death.

It was stolen seven years later, with some rumors suggesting two fans had taken the 128kg memorial away on a moped at night.

“During an investigation conducted by the Financial and Anti-Corruption Brigade of the Directorate of Judicial Police of the Prefecture of Police, under the authority of the Paris Public Prosecutor's Office, this iconic symbol for the singer's fans was recovered,” an official statement read, adding that it had been a “chance discovery.”

Its future has not yet been confirmed. While it’s been speculated that it could wind up on top of Morrison’s headstone as before, cemetery curator Benoît Gallot said: “The police haven’t contacted us, so I don’t know whether the bust will be returned to us.”

A Morrison family spokesperson told Rolling Stone: “Obviously it’s a piece of history, and one Jim’s family wanted there on his grave, so it’s gratifying to see that it’s been recovered.”

Morrison’s grave has been a site of controversy since the singer was laid there in 1971, following his death in Paris at the age of 27. Fans soon began to make pilgrimages to the location, partying and writing slogans on the memorial.

In 1991 police had to disperse those who’d come to mark his 20th anniversary after a riot broke out, leading to a full-time guard being appointed to monitor the location.

Doors Fan Was Arrested for Trying to Replace Jim Morrison Statue

Three years later a pair of fans were arrested trying to replace the original bust with a bronze replacement they’d paid for. American Todd Mitchell had spent thousands of dollars and taken eight months to devise the scheme when he and his nephew were caught as they tried to bolt the new bust onto the headstone in the dead of night.

Mitchell told the Salt Lake Tribune that the noise of drilling the boltholes had alerted a guard with a dog. “I showed him, ‘Here’s Jim.’ I said, ‘I’ve got Jim, and I’’m going to put him here.’” he said. “He just looked dumbfounded. Most people are destroying stuff in that cemetery.”

A second guard arrived and a radio conversation took place before Mitchell was informed: “They don't think it's a good idea.” Less than half an hour later the pair found themselves in a Paris prison only to be released without charge the next day – and Mitchell confirmed his intention to return one day to finish the job.

