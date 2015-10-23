As you'll see in our list of Doors Albums Ranked Worst to Best, Jim Morrison and the band did more in a short period of time than almost any other classic-rock group.

The Doors released only six studio albums with Morrison during their 1967-71 run, but each record left an indelible mark on the group's overall legacy. From their classic self-titled debut (home to the breakout and chart-topping hit "Light My Fire") to L.A. Woman (which turned out to be their unplanned final LP), the Doors' catalog is filled with (mostly) indisputable gems.

But where to start? Our ranking of the Doors' classic-era studio albums fills you in. We've also included the three projects that were released after Morrison died of heart failure inside of a Paris apartment in 1971 – that year's Other Voices and 1972's Full Circle, both of which featured just the surviving trio of keyboardist Ray Manzarek, guitarist Robby Krieger and drummer John Densmore; and An American Prayer, an album of Morrison poetry recited by the singer to a new soundtrack provided by the remaining three – even though they don't come close to the records the original quartet made together.

These are the albums the band released during its too-short years as a recording unit. As this list of Doors Albums Ranked Worst to Best, makes clear: These are the ones that matter.