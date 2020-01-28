Don Dokken and George Lynch to Tour Together

Don Dokken and George Lynch announced a tour together that will include a “special encore performance” featuring both artists at the end of the show.

They announced 11 Dokken dates, running from March 6 to Sept. 19, nine of which will contain the encore with former guitarist Lynch. It marks the first time the pair will tour together since the classic Dokken band lineup traveled to Japan in 2016, though Dokken and Lynch appeared together at a jam night in Los Angeles in 2018.

You can see the full list of tour dates below.

Dokken and Lynch’s band Lynch Mob announced plans last month for a tour to include the “special encore.” Lita Ford was also expected to join the tour, but it's not clear if the announced dates are a revised version of that plan. More dates will be announced in the future.

Singer Dokken reported in 2018 that he was interested in working with Lynch again, but noted that he felt loyalty toward his current guitarist. “I have to keep my respect for Jon Levin,” he said. “I don’t want to step on Jon Levin’s toes. He’s my brother. He’s one of my best friends.”

Dokken With George Lynch Special Encore Performance Tour 2020

March 6 – Biloxi, MS @ Hard Rock Live

March 7 – El Paso, TX @ Speaking Rock Entertainment Center

March 8 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

March 28 – St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

April 25 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheater

May 30 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Street

June 6 – Sunbury, PA @ Live United Live Spyglass Ridge Winery

June 7 – St, Louis, MO @ Hollywood, Casino Amphitheater (Lynch absent)

Aug. 21-22 – West Hollywood, CA @ Whisky A Go Go

Sept. 19 – San Antonio, TX @ Rock Fest (Lynch absent)