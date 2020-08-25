COVID-19 Battle Sent Devo’s Mark Mothersbaugh to Intensive Care

Devo frontman Mark Mothersbaugh spent time in an intensive care unit after catching the coronavirus in June.

The news comes via his wife, Anita, as part of an entirely different story about her neighbors, a trio of TikTok stars who have been disobeying Los Angeles' social distancing rules by throwing parties at their rented Hollywood Hills mansion. She's upset that the three young men -- Bryce Hall, Noah Beck and Blake Gray -- and their friends are not helping to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"This virus is no joke," Anita told the Daily Mail. "I've experienced it first-hand. There was a week where my daughters thought (Mark) would die."

"It makes me crazy, the sheer inconsideration," she continued. "It goes on all day long. There are people in the pool screaming, they're blasting music and there are cars parked all down the street. They don't seem to care about public health."

According to the story, other residents of the area have said that there are two additional houses on the block that are engaging in similar behavior, turning the street into a "party warzone," and that a SWAT team has been called in to shut them down. In addition to loud music and behavior, residents claim they've seen bottles and cups littering their block, sexual activity taking place in cars, marijuana being smoked in an area conducive to fires and people using the street as a toilet. They add that they've reported gunshots and a rape to the police.

These allegations have been unconfirmed by the Los Angeles Police Department. However, last week mayor Eric Garcetti ordered the power at Hall's house to be shut off in the hopes that it will stop the parties from continuing.

"Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders," the statement said. "The City has now disconnected utilities at this home to stop these parties that endanger our community."