See Inside Gerald Casale’s Stunning $4.9 Million Hollywood Home

Devo's Gerald Casale is selling his innovative residence and studio combo.

The band co-founder relocated to Napa Valley, California, where he's better able to focus on his love for making fine wines.

The Home

The 4,900-square-foot property, located in the heart of Hollywood, is currently listed for $4.9 million with Westside Estate Agency.

The residence's lower level features a lobby and "meticulously designed studio spaces" that include a control room, a live room and a vocal room. Upstairs you'll find a well-appointed living space that includes bedrooms, bathrooms and an open-area space that includes the kitchen, dining and living areas.

Devo House Tour

Property viewings are appointment-only and limited to qualified buyers, but the official property listing indicates that those who do view the home will be able to meet Casale and "learn more about the multiple uses this compound is so well suited to accommodate."

You can see photos from the house below.

Speaking of tours, Devo is currently on their last: The band plans to retire from the road following their current farewell trek, Celebrating 50 Years of De-Evolution.

"I'm in denial," Casale admitted to The Guardian about the upcoming retirement. "Because I love performing and I'll hate to see it go. It was part of Devo's DNA. But we did as well as we could, for as long as we could."