Watch Part of Def Leppard’s New ‘Hysteria’ Documentary

As part of the celebration surrounding the 30th anniversary of their blockbuster Hysteria LP, the members of Def Leppard participated in a new "mini-documentary" looking back on the making of the album and its subsequent impact.

The first portion of that film, titled Step Inside: Hysteria at 30, is now online. Offering roughly nine minutes of archival footage and new interviews with the group, the clip — which you can check out above — offers a peek behind the scenes of a retrospective celebration that includes a freshly remastered and expanded version of the album.

As previously reported, the 30th anniversary edition of Hysteria — due in stores Aug. 4 — will be available in an array of different editions, ranging from a straight remaster to a deluxe seven-disc box that tacks on a long list of bonus material.

"It’s hard to believe that it’s been 30 years since the release of Hysteria," said frontman Joe Elliott. "In some respects it really does seem like only yesterday. So, to mark this milestone, we wanted to do something very special for our fans and give them the definitive version of the album, one that incorporates all of the memories and milestones that we caught on tape and some of the madness that we got up to on the road. We hope it means as much to you as it does to us."

Yet amid all the nostalgia, the band is still looking ahead to its next project. Speaking with the Daily Journal between dates on their current tour, guitarist Phil Collen predicted that Def Leppard's next release could arrive as early as 2018.

"We have some new songs. We’ve had some new song ideas on the go, and after that we’ll start recording," said Collen. "You don’t have to be in the studio to do it these days; you can get stuff down on your laptop as you go and tweak it like that. That’s exciting, we’ll probably have an EP album for next year."