Dead and Company Announce Summer Tour Dates

Dead & Company are finally scheduled to hit the road this summer.

They'll kick off a string of show dates at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium on June 11 and wrap things up roughly a month later with a pair of performances at New York City's Citi Field on July 15 and 16.

You can see the tour dates below.

The lineup for the tour includes original Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, plus Dead & Company additions John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti.

In January, the band was forced to cancel an appearance at the Playing in the Sand music festival in Cancun, Mexico, due to an outbreak of COVID-19. Kreutzmann, who has been dealing with a cardiac condition, had previously announced that he would be sitting out the earlier shows on the advice of his doctor.

Weir recently noted in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that he has no plans to slow down anytime soon. “After putting in a lifetime of work, stuff is opening up to me that I just can’t walk away from,” he said. “Opportunities are arriving that make life worth living, so I got to go for them. Retiring is not an option.”

To ensure fans directly receive tickets for the upcoming tour, registration is currently available through April 3 via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. A presale will launch on April 5, followed by a general-public sale on April 8. All tickets can be purchased at the band's website.

Dead & Company 2022 Tour

June 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

June 13 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 14 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 17 - Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

June 18 - Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

June 21 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 22 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

June 24 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

June 25 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

June 28 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

June 29 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 1 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 2 - Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

July 5 - Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre

July 6 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC

July 8 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

July 12 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 15 - New York, NY @ Citi Field

July 16 - New York, NY @ Citi Field