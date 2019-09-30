“BUSTLE AND FLOW” A NEW ANIMATED MUSIC EXPERIENCE PREMIERES

Rock bands have always used music videos to express their creativity and innovation, “Bustle and Flow” is no exception.

The Dead Daisies have collaborated with Creative Works (London), a branding and content studio (live concert graphic artists for Guns N’ Roses and Aerosmith, amongst others) to provide the latest visuals for their newest single “Bustle and Flow”. Together they are forging new ground creating narrative driven real-time immersive visual and music content, that spans live, social and digital channels. This Animated Music Experience (A.M.E) uses the Unreal Engine game engine that is behind the worldwide online video game phenomenon Fortnite, amongst others.

This new offering taps into the gaming aesthetic that dominates the globe and enables the band to connect with audiences of all ages, whilst remaining on the cutting edge of technology.

A spellbinding animation sets the backdrop for the song from their upcoming album, Holy Ground which will be released January 22, 2021.

In this dark, fiery tale a Mysterious Woman arrives at the entrance of a foreboding Sideshow Carnival.

“Filled with energy and vigor, “Bustle and Flow” emerged as one of the last tracks to make the cut. The song and the video are about walking through the fear,” says vocalist Glenn Hughes.

[UCR Video Link]