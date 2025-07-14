David Kaff, who was best known for portraying keyboardist Viv Savage in This Is Spinal Tap, passed away on July 11 at 79 years old.

The news was confirmed by Kaff's band Mutual of Alameda's Wild Kingdom, who posted a statement on social media.

"Our brother David Kaffinetti passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday," it read. "We are devastated by this event. David always had a kind word and a quick wit that would slay you where you stand. Then he'd make you smile doing it!"

Prior to appearing in Spinal Tap, Kaff (born David Kaffinetti) was a founding member of the English prog rock band Rare Bird from 1969 to 1975, a period in which they released five studio albums. They were the very first band to have music released by Charisma Records with their debut, self-titled LP arriving in December of 1969. Rare Bird landed one U.K. chart hit with a song called "Sympathy" that went to No. 27.

Kaff was also a session musician on Chuck Berry's The London Chuck Berry Sessions.

David Kaff's Role as Viv Savage

Though Kaff's character in Spinal Tap was not large, he did have one of the most memorable lines at the very end of the film. Savage is asked about his "philosophy of life" to which he replies: "Have a good time all the time."

In a 2019 interview, Kaff noted that his own real-life creed and personality was similar to Savage's.

"I played him very close to my heart," he said, "just a little bit dimmer. If people like that character, chances are they'll like me."

See David Kaff as Viv Savage in 'This Is Spinal Tap'